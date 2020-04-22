Sport24.co.za | Kohli's leadership style compared to that of Imran Khan Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja believes Virat Kohli's leadership skills are akin to that of legendary Pakistani skipper Imran Khan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Kohli's leadership style compared to that of Imran Khan https://t.co/QMMtncKyfC #cricketthingsSA 37 minutes ago