Inside the 2008 Celtics' group-text thread that is still active today Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

How do Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and other members of the '08 Celtics stay connected? The same way all family members do, by group text. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this