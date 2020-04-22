Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rebuilding Villa & Blues - how Villa Park and St Andrew's were transformed

Rebuilding Villa & Blues - how Villa Park and St Andrew's were transformed

Sutton Coldfield Observer Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Rebuilding Villa & Blues - how Villa Park and St Andrew's were transformedHow rebuilding Villa Park and St Andrew's looked from the sky in 1994 as Aston Villa and Birmingham City saw their home grounds transformed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.