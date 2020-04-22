Global  

WR Harvin 'ready to return' after 3 seasons off

ESPN Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Wide receiver Percy Harvin, who has not played since the 2016 season and battled numerous injuries throughout his career, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he is "ready to return to the NFL."
