Nick Wright is excited for a Brady & Gronk reunion, but isn't sure Bucs are now Super Bowl contenders Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to share their thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's return to the NFL, reuniting with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Nick is definitely excited by this news, but still isn't sure the Bucs are surefire Super Bowl contenders, even with the addition of Gronk. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to share their thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's return to the NFL, reuniting with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Nick is definitely excited by this news, but still isn't sure the Bucs are surefire Super Bowl contenders, even with the addition of Gronk. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 36 minutes ago Nick Wright is excited for a Brady & Gronk reunion, but isn't sure Bucs are now Super Bowl contenders 01:51 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to share their thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's return to the NFL, reuniting with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Nick is definitely excited by this news, but still isn't sure the Bucs are surefire... You Might Like

Tweets about this NFL News Nick Wright is excited for a Brady & Gronk reunion, but isn't sure Bucs are now Super Bowl... - National Football L… https://t.co/0NtwQ8MvRn 23 minutes ago