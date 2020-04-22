Twitter remembers Pat Tillman on 16th anniversary of former Cardinals, ASU player's death Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Arizona Cardinals and ASU football player Pat Tillman died 16 years ago Wednesday in a friendly-fire incident in Afghanistan.

