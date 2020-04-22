Percy Harvin 'ready to return to the NFL' after three seasons out of league Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Percy Harvin last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017, but the former wide receiver and returner said he hopes to return to the NFL this season.

