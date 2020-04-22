Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Percy Harvin 'ready to return to the NFL' after three seasons out of league

Percy Harvin 'ready to return to the NFL' after three seasons out of league

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Percy Harvin last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017, but the former wide receiver and returner said he hopes to return to the NFL this season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NoLimitDyno

Florida Mane RT @JosinaAnderson: Breaking: Former 1st-rounder, FA WR Percy Harvin tells me: “I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but t… 6 seconds ago

3rdstringW

ScottywasbeingSelfish RT @CBSSports: According to @JosinaAnderson, Percy Harvin is "ready to return to the NFL." Which could be bad news for defenders. via @nflt… 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.