Skip Bayless: Gronk said he’d lost his joy for football, Bruce Arians & Tom Brady will bring that back

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Gronk said he’d lost his joy for football, Bruce Arians & Tom Brady will bring that backThe New England Patriots have traded Rob Gronkowski and a 7th-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 4th-round pick. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about what this means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
 The New England Patriots have traded Rob Gronkowski and a 7th-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 4th-round pick. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about what this means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

