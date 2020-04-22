Global  

Titus O’Neil joins forces with NFL’s Jameis Winston to provide meals throughout Tampa Bay

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Titus O’Neil joins forces with NFL’s Jameis Winston to provide meals throughout Tampa BayTitus O’Neil and Pro Bowl quarterback Jameis Winston announced a combined $50,000 gift to provide meals throughout Tampa Bay.
News video: Tampa Bay Bucs prepare for all 2020 NFL Draft scenarios

Tampa Bay Bucs prepare for all 2020 NFL Draft scenarios 01:25

 Tampa Bay Bucs general manager Jason Licht has the 14th overall pick in the first round of the NFL. He said he's prepared to make a deal, but he won't sacrifice the future by giving up too much on draft day.

