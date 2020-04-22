Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Former Seahawks WR Percy Harvin planning NFL comeback after 4-year hiatus

Former Seahawks WR Percy Harvin planning NFL comeback after 4-year hiatus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Former Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAmCoachTreyDog

Trey A.Woodhouse #26 RT @CTSportsRadio: Per @JosinaAnderson former Seahawks and Vikings star Percy Harvin is making an NFL comeback... Harvin at his peak was o… 58 minutes ago

Troywinter60

DK,The Intellectual 🧢 RT @SeaTimesSports: Former Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. https://t.co/8… 2 hours ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Former Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. https://t.co/8z1f7Ie22L 3 hours ago

Dimitri_Hawks

Dimitri Odonoghue RT @bcondotta: More details here on Percy Harvin's hoped-for comeback. His agent, who also was the agent for Kam Chancellor, says he expect… 3 hours ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Former Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. https://t.co/8IQrWw2SeH 6 hours ago

bcondotta

bcondotta More details here on Percy Harvin's hoped-for comeback. His agent, who also was the agent for Kam Chancellor, says… https://t.co/bSdt6exuer 8 hours ago

MattZemek

Matt Zemek RT @andypattonSEA: ICYMI: The man behind Seattle's most famous kick return is eyeing an NFL return, despite not playing in the league since… 8 hours ago

andypattonSEA

Andy Patton ICYMI: The man behind Seattle's most famous kick return is eyeing an NFL return, despite not playing in the league… https://t.co/eBMnMntrV9 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.