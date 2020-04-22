Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is prepared to make his mark wherever he lands in 2020 NFL draft

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is prepared to make his mark wherever he lands in 2020 NFL draft

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is prepared to make his mark wherever he lands in 2020 NFL draftFormer Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his feelings going into the 2020 NFL draft. Okudah talks his Ohio teammate Chase Young, and how he thinks they will stack up against each other later on in their careers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is prepared to make his mark wherever he lands in 2020 NFL draft

Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is prepared to make his mark wherever he lands in 2020 NFL draft 01:57

 Former Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his feelings going into the 2020 NFL draft. Okudah talks his Ohio teammate Chase Young, and how he thinks they will stack up against each other later on in their careers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.