All-Star Liz Cambage re-signs with Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

All-Star Liz Cambage has re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Australian center was acquired before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas. “Last year, the Aces and Liz took a chance on one another, and it […] 👓 View full article

