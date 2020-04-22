Global  

All-Star Liz Cambage re-signs with Las Vegas Aces

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
All-Star Liz Cambage has re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Australian center was acquired before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas. “Last year, the Aces and Liz took a chance on one another, and it […]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Las Vegas Aces select Lauren Manis in WNBA Draft

Las Vegas Aces select Lauren Manis in WNBA Draft 00:17

 Las Vegas Aces select Lauren Manis in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

