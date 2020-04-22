Global  

Former XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon over firing

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors. The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut, alleges the commissioner received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment on April 9, four days […]
