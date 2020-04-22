WPEC CBS12 News Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vi… https://t.co/kW3DMfr2AQ 2 minutes ago

'NewsDesk' Fired XFL Commissioner Luck sues McMahon for wrongful termination - https://t.co/6u77tyk1hB #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/GoapUa0dCy 19 minutes ago

Rick Caron 🦋♏ RT @Sportsnet: Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMah… 40 minutes ago

Sportsnet Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vi… https://t.co/jfh86fUj2m 49 minutes ago

Tom James RT @zkeefer: Ex-XFL commish Oliver Luck is suing his former boss, Vince McMahon, saying he was fired without merit. From @KaplanSportsBiz… 21 hours ago

The Main Event Podcast ... and the ⁦@xfl2020⁩ real drama begins.... if your not a subscriber, basically: the lawsuit is “heavily redact… https://t.co/RGCaWkL0WP 1 day ago