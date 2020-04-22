Fired XFL Commissioner Luck sues McMahon for wrongful termination Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon. Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this