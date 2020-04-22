Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 NFL Draft Profile: Strengths, weaknesses, best Fantasy fits for Laviska Shenault

2020 NFL Draft Profile: Strengths, weaknesses, best Fantasy fits for Laviska Shenault

CBS Sports Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MollieJeannn

Mollie Jean RT @BigMichaelMoen: Mac is waiting to get that call from a GM. #2020NFLDraft Draft Profile: OT Mac Moen 2'3" 18 lbs 40 Time: Did not compl… 5 hours ago

BigMichaelMoen

Mike Moen Mac is waiting to get that call from a GM. #2020NFLDraft Draft Profile: OT Mac Moen 2'3" 18 lbs 40 Time: Did not c… https://t.co/3v33RHzNOA 6 hours ago

cavalierinsider

Cavalier Insider RT @BennettConlin: Despite his injury, NFL teams still like the thought of adding Bryce Hall to their secondary. Here's a closer look at th… 8 hours ago

BennettConlin

Bennett Conlin Despite his injury, NFL teams still like the thought of adding Bryce Hall to their secondary. Here's a closer look… https://t.co/Bj19G7fO5H 8 hours ago

Dallas_Cowboys9

Michael Hawj @rkaymakcian @CowboysTilDeath NFL Draft Profile: A.J. Terrell Draft Scouting Report: Rating: 90 Strengths: Long, at… https://t.co/SwJG4XrFil 12 hours ago

SportsChatPlace

Sports Chat Place Terrell Lewis 2020 NFL Draft Profile, Strengths, Weaknesses and Possible Fits https://t.co/lwlGa4Cl2k #NFL #NFLPick… https://t.co/QkkfjCkAws 15 hours ago

SportsChatPlace

Sports Chat Place Netane Muti 2020 NFL Draft Profile, Strengths, Weaknesses and Possible Fits https://t.co/VXgyir9iPh #NFL #NFLPick… https://t.co/wbhv0Sd2im 17 hours ago

SportsChatPlace

Sports Chat Place Lynn Bowden 2020 NFL Draft Profile, Strengths, Weaknesses and Possible Fits https://t.co/tnuj4F6jHz #NFL #NFLPick… https://t.co/fuVLdxBFJx 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.