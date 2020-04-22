Global  

Sterling beats Zaha and Gomes thrashes James - ePremier League Invitational day two

BBC Sport Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling beats Wilfried Zaha and Andre Gomes thrashes Reece James on day two of the ePremier League Invitational Fifa 20 tournament.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: ePL highlights: Sterling 5-4 Zaha

ePL highlights: Sterling 5-4 Zaha 03:41

 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling beat Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha in their ePremier League Invitational match.

