Dinesh Karthik: Batting at No. 5 came as a surprise during 2019 World Cup Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has said that he was caught off-guard when he was asked to bat at No. 5 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. During the chase, after India lost early wickets, Karthik revealed he was asked to go out ahead of MS Dhoni and that came as a surprise for him. “It came as a bit of a... 👓 View full article

