2020 NFL Draft: The best case scenarios for all 32 teams

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
2020 NFL Draft: The best case scenarios for all 32 teamsLooking for a quick rundown of what to look for in this year's NFL Draft? Here's the best case scenario for each team as they head into Thursday.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe reveals why NFL teams can rely on Tua Tagovailoa's offensive capabilities

Shannon Sharpe reveals why NFL teams can rely on Tua Tagovailoa's offensive capabilities 01:46

 Deion Sanders recently praised Tua Tagovailoa by saying 'this guy's a winner... he can overcome adversity.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Deion Sanders and believes that Tua is not only the best quarterback in the draft, but the best player.

