NHL: It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season.
