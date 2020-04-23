Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Leeds name South Stand in honour of club legend Norman Hunter

Leeds name South Stand in honour of club legend Norman Hunter

Team Talk Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Leeds have announced that the South Stand at Elland Road will be renamed the Norman Hunter South Stand.

The post Leeds name South Stand in honour of club legend Norman Hunter appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whyleedsaregoi1

WhyLeedsAreGoingUp💙💛 RT @PhilHay_: A lovely move - Leeds United to name the South Stand at Elland Road after Norman Hunter. #lufc 4 seconds ago

snapperjim

James Hardisty RT @LauraCollinsYPN: Today’s @LeedsNews leads on the fitting tribute from @LUFC to name South Stand after Norman Hunter 👏🏻 Elland Road won’… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.