Phil Neville to step down as England Women's boss after Euro 2021 postponement

Daily Star Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Phil Neville to step down as England Women's boss after Euro 2021 postponementPhil Neville, who led England to a first SheBelieves Cup title in 2019 before a fourth-place finish at the World Cup last summer, will be stepping down as manager
