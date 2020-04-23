Global  

Roger Federer proposes ATP-WTA merger amid COVID-19 crisis

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer came up with a radical proposal regarding the future of international tennis. The Swiss superstar suggested a merger between men's tennis body ATP and women's governing body WTA.

Federer believes this could be the right time for a merger between ATP and WTA for the betterment of the...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'Time' to merge women's and men's governing bodies, says Federer

'Time' to merge women's and men's governing bodies, says Federer 03:12

 Roger Federer says that he believes it is the time for the men's and women's tennis governing bodies to merge.

OGambling

OnlineGambling.com 🎾Tennis News🎾 Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer asked Twitter whether it’s time to merge the men’s and… https://t.co/eD9ysl4KrC 9 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 RT @SI_Tennis: Roger Federer is calling for a merger of the ATP and WTA in an attempt to "be united and come together as one." https://t.co… 14 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports "I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that o… https://t.co/LgelAWanX5 15 hours ago

SI_Tennis

SI Tennis Roger Federer is calling for a merger of the ATP and WTA in an attempt to "be united and come together as one." https://t.co/EHexE7t18w 16 hours ago

indiacom

India.com .@rogerfederer says "now is the time" for the men's and women's governing bodies to merge while #Tennis in limbo be… https://t.co/zIzZtP3twH 16 hours ago

