Sachin Tendulkar will not celebrate his 47th birthday due to COVID-19 crisis

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn 47 on Friday, will not celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

A source close to Tendulkar revealed cricketer's decision to ANI.

The whole country is currently dealing with the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed more than 600 deaths so...
