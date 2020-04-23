Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Current crop of players can't be compared with Dravid, Sachin: Mohammad Yousuf

Current crop of players can't be compared with Dravid, Sachin: Mohammad Yousuf

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The current crop of players cannot be compared to the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and other past stars, according to former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Yousuf, who faced the Indian team a number of times in bilateral series across formats and in the World Cup in his playing days, said that in the past, all...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: YUVRAJ, KAIF RECALL THEIR PLAYING DAYS AMIDST CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

YUVRAJ, KAIF RECALL THEIR PLAYING DAYS AMIDST CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN 30:15

 IPL has been postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Currently, all the current and former players are connected to their fans through social media, meanwhile, two former players of Team India, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, chatted live on Instagram, In an Instagram live session Yuvraj Singh and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.