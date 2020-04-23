Global  

Raelene Castle resigns as CEO of Rugby Australia after turbulent months

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Raelene Castle resigns as CEO of Rugby Australia after turbulent monthsRaelene Castle has resigned as CEO of Rugby Australia.Following a series of turbulent months where Wallabies greats have repeatedly called for her to be removed from the top office in Australian rugby, Castle reportedly pulled the...
Skippingdog

skipping dog RT @Dries70725133: Raelene Castle resigns as Rugby Australia CEO, the entire Board now needs to also go ⁦@RugbyAUS⁩ ⁦@RugbyAU⁩ ⁦@rugbyaus1⁩… 46 seconds ago

hiroyasugita

Hiroya Sugita RT @abcnews: Raelene Castle announces she will step down as Rugby Australia chief executive https://t.co/fSf4xIKXvK 59 seconds ago

ShesApples23

Paul RT @9NewsAUS: #BREAKING: Raelene Castle has announced she will step down from her position as CEO of Rugby Australia. #9News https://t.co/r… 2 minutes ago

Rugbyworldmag

Rugby World Yet more upheaval in Australia as RA boss Castle steps down https://t.co/qtMBJRKG87 https://t.co/iYPtPwcH38 2 minutes ago

fehowarth

Catching up Australia coronavirus update latest: CEO Raelene Castle resigns from Rugby Australia – live news https://t.co/8zTS6r6U59 2 minutes ago

DarylAdair

Daryl Adair Castle's position became untenable. But rugby's perilous position started before her watch. I recall hearing Bill P… https://t.co/2I4adiAd8i 3 minutes ago

xyzcuriosa

curiosa RT @neilford2015: Raelene Castle resigns from Rugby Australia - - - Thank goodness. 4 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff Raelene Castle resigns as Rugby Australia CEO https://t.co/YMUngO1Dcl https://t.co/j4mz61JJWP 4 minutes ago

