Online Shooting: Shooters to turn rooms into ranges

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The first edition of the Championship, which saw shooters turn their living rooms into shooting ranges was held on April 15. The feedback from the shooters was very positive, after all it gave the shooters a feel of live international competition. The second edition of the Online Championship will be held on April 25 at 3 PM IST. Unlike last time, there will be more foreign shooters than Indians.
