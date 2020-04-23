2020 NFL Draft on CBS Sports HQ: How to stream live draft coverage with analysis, grades, tracker and more

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Here's all the information you need to watch the 2020 NFL Draft with live analysis on CBS Sports HQ 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 2 days ago 2020 NFL Draft: Steve Overmyer Talks Likely Picks for Jets And Giants 04:07 Steve Overmyer breaks down likely 2020 NFL Draft prospects for the New York Jets and the New York Giants as the teams prepare for the first-ever virtual draft. Katie Johnston reports.