Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Joe Burrow has a chance to join some exclusive company if the LSU quarterback winds up going No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in the NFL draft Joe Burrow has a chance to join some exclusive company if the LSU quarterback winds up going No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in the NFL draft 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 97.1 The Ticket: Burrow To Join Exclusive NFL Company If LSU QB Is Top Pick https://t.co/E1c3eGnwmt 16 minutes ago WPLG Local 10 Sports Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/pRHMmnm31K 17 minutes ago WBRZ News Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/juBBzBgscW https://t.co/c5SzDCeuNz 33 minutes ago Soccer NEWS Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/Y0kTItodc0 35 minutes ago LiberatoAriel Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/QuJQNQtpDc https://t.co/QA7F7kGUy3 40 minutes ago Juan Camilo Saavedra Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/aW8sgzDNzb https://t.co/Ftp9sTvT5j 40 minutes ago UsaNewsNow3 Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/2MhQNHdI1Z https://t.co/crVN9udk7T 40 minutes ago Noticias Deportivas Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/bL0XoLdG4h 53 minutes ago