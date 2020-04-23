Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Investment banker Gary Hoffman set to be named as Premier League’s new chairman

Investment banker Gary Hoffman set to be named as Premier League’s new chairman

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Gary Hoffman is set to be named as the Premier League’s new chairman. The decision ends a two-year search for Richard Scudamore’s successor, with the decision due to be ratified by the 20 top-flight clubs on Friday. Hoffman, who has over 40 years experience in banking throughout his career, will take over amid a difficult […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emeka6010

Emeka RT @BBCSport: Investment banker Gary Hoffman is set to be named as the new chairman of the Premier League on Friday. More: https://t.co/r8… 9 minutes ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com RT @BetFastcom: BBCSport: Investment banker Gary Hoffman is set to be named as the new chairman of the Premier League on Friday. More: http… 28 minutes ago

BetFastcom

BetFast.com BBCSport: Investment banker Gary Hoffman is set to be named as the new chairman of the Premier League on Friday. Mo… https://t.co/eOlcRLYUC7 29 minutes ago

waallsendultra1

Mr Mojo Risin RT @NUFC360: Investment banker Gary Hoffman is to be announced as the new chairman of the Premier League on Friday. He will work alongside… 30 minutes ago

magpieplus

Magpie+ Investment banker Gary Hoffman is set to named as Premier League chairman. The appointment of Hoffman is expected t… https://t.co/pfp6kJ0EDl 34 minutes ago

NUFC360

NUFC 360 Investment banker Gary Hoffman is to be announced as the new chairman of the Premier League on Friday. He will wor… https://t.co/tj4mnB9iNo 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.