Investment banker Gary Hoffman set to be named as Premier League’s new chairman Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gary Hoffman is set to be named as the Premier League’s new chairman. The decision ends a two-year search for Richard Scudamore’s successor, with the decision due to be ratified by the 20 top-flight clubs on Friday. Hoffman, who has over 40 years experience in banking throughout his career, will take over amid a difficult […] 👓 View full article

