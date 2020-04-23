Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham’s Eric Dier hit with FA charge for jumping into crowd for confronting fan following FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich

Tottenham’s Eric Dier hit with FA charge for jumping into crowd for confronting fan following FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been hit with a misconduct charge for entering the stands to confront a fan after the FA Cup fifth round defeat by Norwich last month. Dier claimed he left the field of play in order to protect his brother after an argument broke out with fellow Spurs fans in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oficialfemzy

D~Songz RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Eric Dier charged with misconduct by FA for his behaviour after Tottenham’s FA Cup game with Norwich in March 12 minutes ago

2dare_2do

😆 톹 RT @RickSpur: [@FootyInsider247] | Tottenham Hotspur are ready to perform a U-turn and re-open negotiations with Eric Dier over a new contr… 15 minutes ago

YeboahKatongo

Kwabena Yeboah Felix Katongo The FA have charged Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier with misconduct after he climbed into the crowd and had… https://t.co/BB3oDHQPcT 44 minutes ago

SalauMoshood3

Ola4Ward😇♋ 😎 additionally compromising,” the FA said in an announcement. “Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to give a react… https://t.co/2xAiYu76L0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.