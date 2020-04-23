Tottenham’s Eric Dier hit with FA charge for jumping into crowd for confronting fan following FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been hit with a misconduct charge for entering the stands to confront a fan after the FA Cup fifth round defeat by Norwich last month. Dier claimed he left the field of play in order to protect his brother after an argument broke out with fellow Spurs fans in the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this D~Songz RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Eric Dier charged with misconduct by FA for his behaviour after Tottenham’s FA Cup game with Norwich in March 12 minutes ago 😆 톹 RT @RickSpur: [@FootyInsider247] | Tottenham Hotspur are ready to perform a U-turn and re-open negotiations with Eric Dier over a new contr… 15 minutes ago Kwabena Yeboah Felix Katongo The FA have charged Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier with misconduct after he climbed into the crowd and had… https://t.co/BB3oDHQPcT 44 minutes ago Ola4Ward😇♋ 😎 additionally compromising,” the FA said in an announcement. “Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to give a react… https://t.co/2xAiYu76L0 1 hour ago