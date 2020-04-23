Global  

Shannon Sharpe: NFL teams should not be concerned of Stephen & Jerry Jones draft situation

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: NFL teams should not be concerned of Stephen & Jerry Jones draft situationAfter some criticism, Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones announced that he and Stephen Jones will not be in the same room during tonight's NFL draft. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that NFL teams should care less of the Jones' draft situation and stop making excuses for their own draft failures.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
