Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mistakenly enters stranger's home in Tampa

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Bucs QB Tom Brady planned to pick up playbook material from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich but walked into the wrong house, surprising owner.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tom Brady caught working out

Tom Brady caught working out 00:20

 Even if you're Tom Brady - you can get in trouble for ignoring the Stay at Home order. Brady was cited for working out in one of the Tampa's parks, which are all closed.

Tweets about this

Jeffjoz

Jeff jozefowicz RT @SportsCenter: Tom Brady mistakenly entered the wrong home after he had planned to visit Bucs' OC Byron Leftwich, but walked into the ho… 34 seconds ago

smajovits0820

Harrison Smajovits Hey Brady, When we said you would become a Florida man shortly after coming here, we were kidding! https://t.co/M9J8Bl0nCV 4 minutes ago

katcop13

Kathleen A. Ryan Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mistakenly enters stranger's home in Tampa https://t.co/t4gtaWghhX via @USATODAY 4 minutes ago

Coatman1

Matt Coatney Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mistakenly enters stranger's home in Tampa https://t.co/ZibFE8R2e9 via @usatoday 4 minutes ago

BrunoeIsland

Paul RT @AdamSchefter: Bad house call: Buccaneers' Tom Brady mistakenly enters wrong home in Tampa.... https://t.co/rFO36FMih6 6 minutes ago

