Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast

MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast

ESPN Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Select games from the final 10 days of the MLB The Show Player's League, including its playoff tournament, will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network starting Thursday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 'Advantage Twins' Says WCCO's Mike Max On Likely Shortened MLB Season

'Advantage Twins' Says WCCO's Mike Max On Likely Shortened MLB Season 03:09

 At this point in the year, Major League Baseball is usually a month into its regular season. While games are on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Max discusses how a shortened season might benefit the Twins. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChampionsRings

Championship Rings MLB The Show Players League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/cOMZCKimSl 31 minutes ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/Gn5Bl4B0Yn 41 minutes ago

ElBaulDeLurodAA

Nigga Lu The Show Players League to air on TV: Select MLB The Show Players League games, including playoffs, will be broadc… https://t.co/xVXL5fvr9m 2 hours ago

Ref_TSpin

Tyler Spinner MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/EvbCa14i0y @randy_boudreaux @Swaggy_T_33 2 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: MLB The Show Players League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/e3bC32nHSo 2 hours ago

JYinzer

Super Joe MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/UL1X4Mrad1 2 hours ago

realcubsinsider

Cubs Insider ICYMI - MLB The Show Player’s League Playoffs Will Be Broadcast on TV https://t.co/Dg4a64WWt7 #Cubs Insider 2 hours ago

TBRaysTwins

⚾️💖 Christina/Elizabeth 💖⚾️💙🌊 MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast https://t.co/2zZvRdId8k via @ESPN App https://t.co/6tng6N5HVb 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.