Skip Bayless: Tom Brady was responsible for protecting Belichick’s image in New England Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

After Rob Gronkowski reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, questions have been raised that Bill Belichick created an negative environment for players at New England. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady was the one protecting Bill Belichick's image from the rest of the locker room.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 6 hours ago Skip Bayless: Tom Brady was responsible for protecting Belichick's image in New England 03:42

