Skip Bayless: Tom Brady was responsible for protecting Belichick’s image in New England

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady was responsible for protecting Belichick’s image in New EnglandAfter Rob Gronkowski reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, questions have been raised that Bill Belichick created an negative environment for players at New England. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady was the one protecting Bill Belichick's image from the rest of the locker room.
News video: Skip Bayless: Tom Brady was responsible for protecting Belichick's image in New England

