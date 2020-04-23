Global  

Purdue's Haarms heading to Brigham Young as graduate transfer

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Purdue's Haarms heading to Brigham Young as graduate transferPurdue Boilermakers graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech.
