Purdue's Haarms heading to Brigham Young as graduate transfer Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Purdue Boilermakers graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. Purdue Boilermakers graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Black News / History Black Americans Purdue transfer Haarms heading to Brigham Young https://t.co/273z3lG3FY 5 hours ago