Packers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Green Bay's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Packers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lynn Varella RT @richeisen: By starting the deepest WR draft in recent memory with a first-round QB and ending it without choosing a single receiver in… 24 seconds ago Benjaminla RT @ShooterMcGavin_: Packers two best players last year: Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones Packers first two draft picks: QB and RB https:… 1 minute ago Packers FTW The Packers 2020 draft class is in the books! You may not have made the same picks if you were running the show and… https://t.co/JMRooPMYvW 1 minute ago Ben RT @ThePackersWire: Breaking down the Packers' class of 2020 draft picks https://t.co/TUPnTD61W2 8 minutes ago Herculean Rodgers RT @Trxnzition: Even though this draft was a pile of***for us packers fans, we might be thanking Gute later on. Jordan Love might be th… 12 minutes ago AdFreeCommenting RT @RobDemovsky: Here are the Packers picks so far through the first three rounds of the draft: 1. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. 2. AJ Dill… 29 minutes ago 💯WINNERS & LOSERS🇺🇸 Grade The Packers Draft and SHARE.... Meet Your Green Bay Packers 2020 Draft Picks https://t.co/vCEn5KHSEG 1 hour ago Ammarsha | #TheAmateurs RT @rafiandra21: Packers picked Aaron Rodgers replacement? CeeDee Lamb was not the first WR to be picked? Now that all 7 round of 2020 NFL… 2 hours ago