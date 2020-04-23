Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bears draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Chicago's Round 2-3 selections

Bears draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Chicago's Round 2-3 selections

CBS Sports Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Keep track of exactly who the Bears are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History

Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History 00:57

 Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually April 23-25, here's a look at the all-time greatest draft picks. 5. Ray Lewis, LB, Miami: 1996, 1st round, 26th pick overall, Baltimore Ravens 4. Joe Montana, QB, Notre Dame: 1979, 3rd round, 82nd pick...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick [Video]

NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer's instant reaction to every 1st-round pick

Hear what Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer think about every first-round selection in the NFL Draft and watch highlights from each player headed to their NFL teams after being taken with picks 1-32 on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 17:32Published
NFL Draft: Mike Max Reviews Night 1 For the Vikings [Video]

NFL Draft: Mike Max Reviews Night 1 For the Vikings

The NFL had to be done online this year, but the Vikings came in with two late first-round draft picks. Mike Max breaks down their choices (1:06). WCCO 4 News At Noon -- April 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Patriots draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New England's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Patriots are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.