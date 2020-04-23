Draymond Green says Charles Barkley 'jealous' of his success, dollars Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Golden State forward Draymond Green fired the latest shot in his ongoing feud with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley on Showtimes's All That Smoke show.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Maureen Gabriele RT @Oldskoolbball1: Draymond Green says he has more impact on the game than Charles Barkley. He gotta arrive the nearest medical clinic ef… 2 minutes ago Ky🌪 RT @TheNBACentral: Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success “He scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’… 2 minutes ago Ferny RT @7GTech: Via @7GTech Big Data Analytics - @TheNBACentral: 'Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success “He scored m… 7 minutes ago