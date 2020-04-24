Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Justin Siempelkamp RT @TSN_Sports: Bengals select LSU QB Burrow first overall. MORE: https://t.co/csGa2Q03iR https://t.co/sxetKqaOok 10 seconds ago Andy Samsung Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as first pick in NFL Draft via FOX NEWS 36 seconds ago digitalisingyou Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as first pick in NFL Draft 46 seconds ago TSN Bengals select LSU QB Burrow first overall. MORE: https://t.co/csGa2Q03iR https://t.co/sxetKqaOok 50 seconds ago WKYT RT @wkytsports: Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft. https://t.co/6… 1 minute ago Joe Caffee RT @WLWT: BENGALS SELECT JOE BURROW ✨ The Heisman Trophy winner is bringing his swagger to Cincinnati – a pick that could change the cours… 1 minute ago Rolex RT @HeraldSports: Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft. (via @AP) ht… 2 minutes ago WKYT Sports Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft. https://t.co/6BgBeJAdY3 2 minutes ago