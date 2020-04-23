2020 NFL draft picks: Team-by-team look at all 255 selections

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Here is a team-by-team look, including analysis, for all the 255 selections in the 2020 NFL draft.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History 00:57 Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually April 23-25, here's a look at the all-time greatest draft picks. 5. Ray Lewis, LB, Miami: 1996, 1st round, 26th pick overall, Baltimore Ravens 4. Joe Montana, QB, Notre Dame: 1979, 3rd round, 82nd pick...