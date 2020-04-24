Global  

Redskins select Ohio State's Chase Young with No. 2 pick

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Redskins select Ohio State's Chase Young with No. 2 pickThe Washington Redskins have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Chase Young NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

Chase Young NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

 CHASE YOUNG NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

scriptual_gee

vashon bateaste RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Redskins with new HC Ron Rivera select Ohio State DE Chase Young at No. 2. Add Young to a defensive line with Daro… 6 minutes ago

Seper_ate

Seper_ate RT @Pandauraprod: With the number 2 overall pick the Washington Redskins select The beast Chase Young DE Ohio State #NFLDraft2020 https:/… 11 minutes ago

benninkl

Kristen Benninger RT @wsyx6: For the first time in #NFLDraft history the top 3 overall picks were teammates at one point in their college careers. That scho… 14 minutes ago

norfolkology

Norfolkology RT @MeganPlain: It's official! The Washington #Redskins select Ohio State DE Chase Young 2nd overall in the #NFLDraft2020 Young led the na… 16 minutes ago

NewsInTheBurg

fredericksburg.com WASHINGTON—The Redskins held onto the second overall pick Thursday night and selected Ohio State pass-rusher Chase… https://t.co/oQAbyLt9Ow 17 minutes ago

DellanNoelle

De-LAWN. RT @gcdonalds: With the 2nd pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the @Redskins select Chase Young, DE from Ohio State. https://t.co/3698ZyknMA 18 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore The Washington Redskins have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young wi… https://t.co/FhDZDDCYU5 29 minutes ago

DCLawyerNHLfan

🇺🇸🏒CC Abbott 🇺🇸🏒 The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL dr… https://t.co/Bev3kPIJD6 30 minutes ago

