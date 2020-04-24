Global  

NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Select QB Tua Tagovailoa With 5th Overall Pick

cbs4.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
With the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: 'I'm taking Tua #1, I believe he has an impressive, extensive portfolio

Shannon Sharpe: 'I'm taking Tua #1, I believe he has an impressive, extensive portfolio 03:37

 Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Shannon Sharpe discuss where he would draft QB Tua Tagovailoa. Shannon believes Tua is the best QB in this year's draft and would take him with the first pick.

