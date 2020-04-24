Dolphins decide to gamble on QB Tagovailoa’s durability

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Miami Dolphins have decided to gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s durability and made the Alabama quarterback the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft The Miami Dolphins have decided to gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s durability and made the Alabama quarterback the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 12 hours ago Greg Jennings thinks Tua could succeed in Miami, but only with an improved offensive line 01:34 Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk where former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up. Brian believes the Miami Dolphins could be a good fit if they draft an offensive line to support him, and focus on strengthening their defense.