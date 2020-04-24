Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

Aryeh Brusowankin RT @BobbySkinner_: We looked at OT’s on Tuesday and I explained why Andrew Thomas is OT #1 and why the Giants should take him at 4! https:/… 39 seconds ago

Conor Forrest @HinesmanTrophy Couldn’t agree more. I can’t quite understand why the Giants didn’t swing on him. Andrew Thomas sho… https://t.co/Yb0K7oDkPA 9 minutes ago

Jake @AdamSchefter No Giants fans wanted Andrew Thomas, take him back! 10 minutes ago

Darkskin Al B.Sure 🍫❤ RT @DanSchneierNFL: Per D. Jeremiah: "For me, he was my No. 4 OT, but he has a very high floor." That's exactly how I feel about Andrew Tho… 12 minutes ago

BMAN RT @MJD: The Giants take Andrew Thomas a versatile tackle that can come in right now and will move people in the running game and protect D… 16 minutes ago