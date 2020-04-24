Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pickGiants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AryehBrus

Aryeh Brusowankin RT @BobbySkinner_: We looked at OT’s on Tuesday and I explained why Andrew Thomas is OT #1 and why the Giants should take him at 4! https:/… 39 seconds ago

conorforrest_

Conor Forrest @HinesmanTrophy Couldn’t agree more. I can’t quite understand why the Giants didn’t swing on him. Andrew Thomas sho… https://t.co/Yb0K7oDkPA 9 minutes ago

TJeroJJ21

Jake @AdamSchefter No Giants fans wanted Andrew Thomas, take him back! 10 minutes ago

wcdbpod

We Can Do Better Podcast Seeing Tristian Wirfs jump out of a pool after @Giants take Andrew Thomas #Nodisrepect #NFLDraft… https://t.co/8xKoTmO2yz 11 minutes ago

FisGeez

Darkskin Al B.Sure 🍫❤ RT @DanSchneierNFL: Per D. Jeremiah: "For me, he was my No. 4 OT, but he has a very high floor." That's exactly how I feel about Andrew Tho… 12 minutes ago

BMAN_NJ

BMAN RT @MJD: The Giants take Andrew Thomas a versatile tackle that can come in right now and will move people in the running game and protect D… 16 minutes ago

VigiKelly

Vigi Lante Giants take Andrew Thomas at No. 4 https://t.co/OfLdPc3HOE 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.