Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arizona Cardinals take Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons with No. 8 pick in 2020 NFL draft

Arizona Cardinals take Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons with No. 8 pick in 2020 NFL draft

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Arizona Cardinals selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie 03:39

 Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.