NFL Draft 2020: Five things to know about Panthers' DT Derrick Brown

His combination of size, athleticism and a relentless motor solidified Derrick Brown as a top defensive line prospect.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas O'Toole He's 364 pounds, giving the New York Jets one of the heaviest players in the NFL and someone who is agile enough t… https://t.co/V8YURbi61Q 17 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports Justin Herbert's collegiate career in the classroom was nearly as good as his career on the field for Oregon. https://t.co/MHM4R0vVGv 25 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports The Lions' new cornerback has a 41-inch vertical leap and has been compared to Patrick Peterson and Marshon Lattimo… https://t.co/RMvyf8fsLF 39 minutes ago Thomas O'Toole Fun facts about new Chargers QB Justin Herbert, winner of the Academic Heisman: https://t.co/PdX9cS2Cw4 53 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports Successful football players runs in the Burrow family. https://t.co/LEqsLDtm4V 1 hour ago Zach :D RT @Enquirer: Five things to know about Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Joe Burrow https://t.co/nmwWARLz5d 1 hour ago Enquirer Five things to know about Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Joe Burrow https://t.co/nmwWARLz5d 1 hour ago Ram99 RT @MylesASimmons: You know, having covered the Rams at draft time for the last five years… I am *really* not used to having a lot of thing… 2 hours ago