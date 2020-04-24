Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL draft: Giants select tackle Andrew Thomas with No. 4 pick to shore up offensive line

NFL draft: Giants select tackle Andrew Thomas with No. 4 pick to shore up offensive line

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Giants have talked about the importance of rebuilding the offensive line for years now. They hope they found a new anchor in Andrew Thomas
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie 03:31

 Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Will_Pio365

#RIPMamba 🙏🏽🐍 RT @MattLombardoNFL: The #Giants select #Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. The most pro-ready tackle in this class: https://t.co/cLaD… 10 minutes ago

Donna57013956

Donna RT @NYPost_Schwartz: Giants get their top-rated offensive tackle https://t.co/uKj4yXFior 2 hours ago

gregp_j

Greg Johnson RT @gregp_j: Giants select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with No. 4 pick in #NFLDraft2020 More on Thomas, who was a three-time A… 2 hours ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus NFL draft: Giants select tackle Andrew Thomas with No. 4 pick to shore up offensive line https://t.co/78oPiZBLAe… https://t.co/vizCHokc9b 2 hours ago

noahdukes19

Noah Stafursky RT @art_stapleton: "You don't draft a quarterback and then get weapons. Once you draft a quarterback, you get guys in front of him that'll… 2 hours ago

myecoll

Mike Oakenshield A+ “Giants finally made the investment they needed to make..,the football lives of Daniel Jones & Saquon Barkley ar… https://t.co/75vDAsrLZK 2 hours ago

art_stapleton

Art Stapleton "You don't draft a quarterback and then get weapons. Once you draft a quarterback, you get guys in front of him tha… https://t.co/ikUTdSs3XD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.