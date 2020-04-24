Global  

First-round NFL draft picks from Arizona: Austin Jackson joins list in 2020 NFL draft

First-round NFL draft picks from Arizona: Austin Jackson joins list in 2020 NFL draft

azcentral.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
11 former Arizona high school football standouts had been drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since 2000 entering the 2020 NFL draft.
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft 05:25

 All eyes are on Liberty High School and Utah State QB Jordan Love. David Carr joined 23ABC to talk more about the excitement of the first round, and how different the NFL draft will be this year.

