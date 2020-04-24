At 47, Sachin Tendulkar gets caught and bowled

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sachin Tendulkar is renowned for having a computer-like memory and remembers every dismissal of his. So, for a change, we decided to put the Master Blaster on the spot and get him to recall some of his memorable bowling efforts. After all, he did take a trip to Chennai's famed MRF Pace Academy to become a pace bowler. 👓 View full article

